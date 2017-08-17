Pink Is No Longer Fighting With Christina Aguilera 

Pink and Christina Aguilera teamed up on that Lady Marmalade cover for the Moulin Rouge soundtrack in 2001, but since then, they haven’t always been the best of friends.

Pink now says that’s in the past.

She saw a hater-slash-Christina fan take a shot at her on social media, and she said, quote, “[There’s] an awful new phenomenon . . . [where] we can no longer be happy for each other. I love Christina, we’ve made amends. Music brings us all together. The best part of music is, there’s room for EVERYONE to win at the same time. Don’t be what’s wrong with the world . . . you don’t have to like me at all . . . just be a decent person.”

If you’ve been watching “The Voice”, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Pink served as an adviser on Season 10 last year.

There was a rumor in the tabloids that Christina was upset that Pink was brought on board, but another source debunked it and nothing ever came of it.

Don’t you feel like some people thrive off drama so they like to keep it going, even though it’s not true?