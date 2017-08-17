Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Map: The Most Iconic Movie From Each State

August 17, 2017 3:25 AM
What are the MOST iconic movies filmed in Missouri and Illinois?

“Entertainment Weekly” put together a list of movies that best represent the “spirit and story” of each state.

Here are the highlights:

MISSOURI: “Gone Girl” (2014)

ILLINOIS: “The Blues Brothers” (1980)

Kansas: “The Wizard of Oz” (1939)

Arizona: “Raising Arizona” (1987)

California: “Chinatown” (1974)

Florida: “Scarface” (1983)

Idaho: “Napoleon Dynamite” (2004)

Iowa: “Field of Dreams” (1989)

Massachusetts: “The Departed” (2006)

Minnesota: “Fargo” (1996)

Nevada: “The Hangover” (2009)

New York: “Do the Right Thing” (1989)

Oklahoma: “Oklahoma” (1955)

Pennsylvania: “Rocky” (1976)

Wisconsin: “Bridesmaids” (2011)

