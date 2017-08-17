Map: The Most Iconic Movie From Each State

What are the MOST iconic movies filmed in Missouri and Illinois?
“Entertainment Weekly” put together a list of movies that best represent the “spirit and story” of each state.
Here are the highlights:
MISSOURI: “Gone Girl” (2014)
ILLINOIS: “The Blues Brothers” (1980)
Kansas: “The Wizard of Oz” (1939)
Arizona: “Raising Arizona” (1987)
California: “Chinatown” (1974)
Florida: “Scarface” (1983)
Idaho: “Napoleon Dynamite” (2004)
Iowa: “Field of Dreams” (1989)
Massachusetts: “The Departed” (2006)
Minnesota: “Fargo” (1996)
Nevada: “The Hangover” (2009)
New York: “Do the Right Thing” (1989)
Oklahoma: “Oklahoma” (1955)
Pennsylvania: “Rocky” (1976)
Wisconsin: “Bridesmaids” (2011)
