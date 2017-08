Justin Bieber has released a new single titled “Friends,” featuring Bloodpop.

Related: Justin Bieber Politely Warns Paparazzi to ‘Stay Clear’ of His Moving Vehicle

Bloodpop, aka songwriter/producer Michael Tucker, co-wrote multiple tracks from Bieber’s last album Purpose.

“Wonderin’ if you got a body, to hold you tight since I left,” Bieber sings. “Wonderin’ if you think about me, actually don’t answer that.”

Check out Bieber’s latest below.