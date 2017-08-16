Nine of the Most Dangerous Foods in the World

Ever since Lu could start eating table food, I’ve been on high alert for signs of choking. It’s a “stomach-dropping” feeling … when I see her coughing and on the verge of choking because she took too big of a piece. My heart stops for a minute. It’s such a horrible feeling.

I’ve read a ton of articles on the best and worst foods to give your baby once they can eat table food. The worst foods are categorized “worst” mostly due to their ability of being a choking hazard.

I bring all of this up because a list has been created of the nine most dangerous foods in the world. The number one food is one that I have read about SEVERAL times. You may think I am being too overprotective, but I don’t plan on giving Lu the #1 dangerous food before the recommended age. Even then, I still don’t know if I want to give it to her.

Here’s the list:

-Hot dogs. Especially for children. In the U.S., they’re the #1 choking hazard for kids under three years old.

-Raw alfalfa sprouts. They’re a perfect environment for things like E. coli and salmonella. Over the past 20 years, they’ve been linked to about 30 serious foodborne illness outbreaks.

-Shellfish, especially raw oysters. You can get food poisoning. And they can also be deadly if you don’t realize you have a shellfish allergy.

-Fugu, which is a type of blowfish. It has to be prepared exactly right, because there’s enough poison in one fish to kill 30 people. Which is why it’s banned in the U.S.

-Raw baby octopus from Korean restaurants. It’s supposed to be served while it’s still SQUIRMING and you can choke to death if the suction cups latch on to the inside of your throat. About six people die every year from it.

-Cazu Marzu cheese. It’s Italian, and literally means “rotten cheese” because they use live maggots to ferment it. It’s banned in the U.S. for sanitary reasons.

-Unpasteurized cheese. Meaning the milk wasn’t sterilized, so bacteria could still be in there. Most types are banned in the U.S.

-Uncooked kidney beans. There’s a specific protein in them that can make you sick, even if you just have a few. They’re fine once they’re cooked though.

-Bagels. Eating them probably won’t kill you, but cutting them might. Roughly 2,000 people go to the emergency room each year with bagel-related injuries. Avocado injuries are also common.