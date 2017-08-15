Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The New Trend For Moms

Jill Devine August 15, 2017 11:03 AM By Jill Devine
Credit: Emily Lucarz Photography

Have you heard about this new trend where some moms are telling their kids not to call them mom and to call them by their first name?!?!?!  Ummmm, no thank you!

The main reason for the new trend – some moms say they feel “old” when their child calls them “mom”.  SERIOUSLY?  That is a title I’m honored to have.

The other reason for the trend – the moms want their relationship with their kids to feel more like friends and being called by their first name helps with that.  Nope.  I’m not Lu’s friend.  I’m her mother.

This will be one trend I will not be partaking in.

