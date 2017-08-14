Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Paul Cook Shares An Update On His Cancer Battle

August 14, 2017 2:34 PM By Paul Cook
As we’re sure you know by now, our Paul Cook is in the middle of a battle against stage 4 colorectal cancer.

Paul is still on the air at Y98 in between his chemo treatments. He shared this update on the Y98 Facebook page last week.

Paul wrote:

“Hey friends! I’m overdue in letting you know how things are going. Well, I feel great today – much better the last few days. Last week was chemo session #2. It kicked my butt like a UFC fighter, but my doc reminds me that “it’s doing the same thing to my cancer.”

I go in for #3 this Thursday. That mean’s I’m back on Y98 TODAY (Tues) and Wed! I wish I could do more consecutive days, but I’m grateful for what I have.

The amount of mood-lifting cards and well thought out gifts we have received is much more than anyone deserves. You have filled our hearts permanently. “Thank You” just doesn’t cover it. -PAUL”

Paul also spoke with our friends at News 4 last week and shared an update on how he’s doing. You can read their report here.

 

