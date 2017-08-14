Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Guy’s Weekend in 5 Photos

August 14, 2017 9:37 PM
Filed Under: five photos, Guy Phillips

Here’s how Guy spent his weekend in five photos.

A beautiful Saturday morning on an iconic golf hole in St. Louis. This is the eastern view of the Gateway City skyline from #11 at Old Watson C.C.

20861372 10213317402706401 289680685 o Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

I’m the only odometer freak living in St. Louis?!?! I hit all 5’s, bought 5 lotto tickets and lost five times…

So cool!

20841516 10213317402266390 1864809979 o Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

Teeing it up on Friday at St. Alban’s with my old, and I mean OLD buddy, Bob C. He really destroyed our chances is winning the tournament. I’m still embarrassed and may never forgive him. 20861217 10213317402186388 45781262 o Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

Patio project finished!! Now the fun part….relaxing and paying for it.

I’ll see you all next weekend!

