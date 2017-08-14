Everything You Need To Know about the Eclipse!

We brought meteorologist Steve Templeton in the studio to answer all your total solar eclipse questions.

Don’t forget we will be broadcasting LIVE during Great American Total Solar Eclipse at Jefferson Barracks Park on Monday, August 21st.

This will be the first Total Solar Eclipse in over 400 years in the St. Louis area and this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Gates open at 9am. Get there early, get your spot to see the moon’s shadow pass over the sun.

The event at Jefferson Barracks will be free and open to the public.

Program Timeline:

9:00 am Gates Open for parking

11:00 am Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem

11:15 am USPS will unveil a new stamp dedicated to the eclipse

11:49 am Moon begins crossing the Sun

12:45 pm Admittance into the park will cease to ensure everyone in the park can experience the eclipse

12:50 pm Sun is more than half covered

1:17:34 pm Totality begins

1:18:20 pm Maximum totality

1:19:07 pm Totality ends

1:45 pm Sun is more than half covered

2:44 pm Moon finishes eclipsing the Sun

