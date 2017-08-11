A list of “Movies That Couldn’t Happen in 2017” includes…

Time marches on and movies become dated. Sometimes straight-up OUT-dated. Buzzfeed put out a list of 17 Movies That Couldn’t Happen in 2017.

Here’s just a few…

1. “Sixteen Candles” (1984): Thanks to Facebook notifications, nobody would have forgotten Samantha’s birthday.

2. “Pretty Woman” (1990): Edward never would have gotten lost, because he could have looked up directions on his phone. And thus, he would have never met Vivian.

3. “Home Alone” (1990): Kevin could have just texted or called his parents. The end.

4. “My Cousin Vinny” (1992): The two kids wouldn’t have been wrongly accused, because every convenience store has security cameras now.

5. “Forrest Gump” (1994): If Forrest just looked up directions on his phone, he would have known he was right near Jenny’s house. Thus, he wouldn’t have been sitting on that bench telling everyone his story.

6. “Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993): Miranda would have Googled Mrs. Doubtfire before trusting her to watch her kids . . . and would have found out she DIDN’T EXIST.

7. “Psycho” (1960): Marion Crane probably would have booked a hotel online. If not, she could have looked up the Bates Motel, and found that it had NO REVIEWS.

8. “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993): Jonah wouldn’t have called into a radio show to find a woman for his dad . . . he would have made him an online dating profile.

