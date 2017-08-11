Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

MLB Ballparks Where You Are Most Likely To Get Food Posioning

August 11, 2017 2:45 AM
(Photo by JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images)

According to a new study, the food at these MLB stadiums are more likely to give you FOOD POISONING.

“Sports Illustrated” looked at how likely you are to get food poisoning at 28 different Major League ballparks. And Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay is by far the WORST.

Food inspectors have caught 105 different violations this year that could have made people sick. That’s 67% more than any other ballpark.

The ten teams that are the WORST when it comes to food safety are the Rays . . . Athletics . . . Orioles . . . Dodgers . . . Nationals . . . Angels . . . Twins . . . Yankees . . . Rangers . . . and Reds.

The ballpark where you’re LEAST likely to get food poisoning is Safeco Field in Seattle. Inspectors have only seen ONE serious food code violation this year.

The teams that are the best about food safety are the Mariners . . . Red Sox . . . Astros . . . Rockies . . . Diamondbacks . . . CARDINALS . . . Blue Jays . . . Cubs . . . Pirates . . . and Brewers.

They weren’t able to get stats for Cleveland and Detroit, so they’re not on the list. Everyone else was somewhere in the middle.
Click Here to see more.

