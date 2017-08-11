Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Kristen Bell Weighs In on Anna Faris & Chris Pratt’s Split

August 11, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Kristin Bell
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Kristen Bell has weighed in on reports that Chris Pratt’s rise to movie stardom is responsible for the breakdown of his and Anna Faris’ marriage.

“I don’t necessarily know that it’s ‘Hollywood’ that gets in the way,” she tells E! News. “The reality is when you’re working in this industry you’re sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months. You’re away from your family for four months. I think it’s more the separation than anything that can weigh on people.”

Bell goes on to say that she and her husband Dax Shepard work very hard on keeping their marriage alive. “We go to couple’s therapy. We make sure that we’re talking with respect to each other,” she explains. “When we sit down to have a disagreement it’s a disagreement, not an argument.”

Click here to read more. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live