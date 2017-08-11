Kristen Bell Weighs In on Anna Faris & Chris Pratt’s Split

Kristen Bell has weighed in on reports that Chris Pratt’s rise to movie stardom is responsible for the breakdown of his and Anna Faris’ marriage.

“I don’t necessarily know that it’s ‘Hollywood’ that gets in the way,” she tells E! News. “The reality is when you’re working in this industry you’re sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months. You’re away from your family for four months. I think it’s more the separation than anything that can weigh on people.”

Bell goes on to say that she and her husband Dax Shepard work very hard on keeping their marriage alive. “We go to couple’s therapy. We make sure that we’re talking with respect to each other,” she explains. “When we sit down to have a disagreement it’s a disagreement, not an argument.”

