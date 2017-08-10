This Crazy 16 Circles Image is Frustrating All Of Us

Another optical illusion is sweeping the internet. This time it’s a hunt for 16 circles among a bunch of squares and rectangles.
The image was posted to Reddit and challenged people to squint, scan and focus on different parts of the image until they see 16 circles appear.
If you can’t find them, try to focus our eyes on the straight lines going horizontal across the entire image, and don’t blink for 15 seconds.
If you still can’t find it, then we are sorry to have made your head hurt.
