This Crazy 16 Circles Image is Frustrating All Of Us

Another optical illusion is sweeping the internet. This time it’s a hunt for 16 circles among a bunch of squares and rectangles.

The image was posted to Reddit and challenged people to squint, scan and focus on different parts of the image until they see 16 circles appear.

There are 16 circles in this image – this blows my mind. pic.twitter.com/4xSTjVc4fd — AtomicFact (@Atomicfact) August 10, 2017

How can some people see the 16 circles & others cannot!?!? What PATTERNS does the human eye look for in these? #NGSS #NGSSchat pic.twitter.com/KYI46mpbHB — Phenomena (@NGSSphenomena) August 10, 2017

Find the 16 circles. Mind = 💣💥 pic.twitter.com/3pSjO3uCGt — Donal Connolly (@DonalMConnolly) August 9, 2017

If you can’t find them, try to focus our eyes on the straight lines going horizontal across the entire image, and don’t blink for 15 seconds.

If you still can’t find it, then we are sorry to have made your head hurt.

Previous most popular optical illusions:

Is the dress blue or gold?

Why are these legs so shiny?

Is This Girl’s Arm Six Feet Long?

Is This a Lake or a Wall?