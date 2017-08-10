Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

This Crazy 16 Circles Image is Frustrating All Of Us

August 10, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: 16 circles, black-and-white, eyes, fix, focus, hard, how to see it, image, new, Optical Illusion, reddit, share, squares
Courtesy of i124nk8 on Reddit.

Another optical illusion is sweeping the internet. This time it’s a hunt for 16 circles among a bunch of squares and rectangles.

The image was posted to Reddit and challenged people to squint, scan and focus on different parts of the image until they see 16 circles appear.

If you can’t find them, try to focus our eyes on the straight lines going horizontal across the entire image, and don’t blink for 15 seconds.

If you still can’t find it, then we are sorry to have made your head hurt.

Previous most popular optical illusions:

Is the dress blue or gold?

Why are these legs so shiny?

Is This Girl’s Arm Six Feet Long?

Is This a Lake or a Wall?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live