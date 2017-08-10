Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The “Ideal” Day

August 10, 2017 2:37 AM
Here are the times to wake up, eat breakfast, have a drink, and do other things for an IDEAL day.

A new survey asked 1,000 people with ACTIVE lifestyles to come up with their ideal times to do stuff each day like wake up, eat breakfast, and have “relations”.

According to the results, here’s what an IDEAL day looks like…

1. Wake up at 6:45 A.M. That way you have plenty of time to get ready.

2. Go for a short run at 7:00 A.M. Meaning you’d pretty much roll out of bed and go.

3. Eat breakfast at 7:15 A.M. So, immediately after you finish your run.

4. Have SEX at 7:30 A.M. (Not much time to shower though.)

5. Buckle down at work at 9:45 A.M. That actually makes sense, because you have time to settle in. And you start to peak mentally about three hours after you wake up.

6. Take a break at 10:45 A.M. . . . have lunch at 12:15 P.M. . . . and eat a snack at 3:30.

7. Eat dinner at 6:00 P.M. And you should have a drink at 6:10 P.M. So you’d really just have a drink WITH dinner.

8. Exercise at 6:30 P.M. (Do you really want to work out after dinner and drinks though?)

9. Go to bed at 10:10 P.M. That gives you 20 or 30 minutes to fall asleep. Then you can wake up at 6:45 the next morning fully rested.

