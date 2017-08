We all remember Phoebe’s the classic hit “Smelly Cat” from “Friends” but have you heard Y98’s “Rally Cat” parody?

If you weren’t watching the Cardinals game last night, and have hiding under a rock all day, you may not know about our beloved Rally Cat that made an appearance during the game. Watch the clip below:

At this point the Rally Cat is being talked about more than Yadi hitting the grand slam and winning the game for the Cards!

Move over Rally Squirrel, there is a new cat in town!