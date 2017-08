Science finds kissing your child’s “boo boos” makes them…

A new study out of Chile found that when you kiss your kid’s “boo boos,” your saliva is actually doing MORE than just helping them psychologically.

The researchers found that your saliva has a protein called histatin-1, and it can help minor cuts and scratches heal BETTER and FASTER.

And they say that also explains why cuts inside your mouth heal quicker than cuts on other spots on your body.

Click Here to see more.