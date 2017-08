The optimum amount of time to DUNK an Oreo is…

A team of scientists out of Utah State University has calculated the optimum amount of time to dunk an Oreo in milk. And the answer is between two and three seconds.

If you dunk it for less time, it won’t absorb enough milk, but once you’re past three seconds, it hits its max absorption point and won’t take on any more, so you’re just wasting your time. Now you know.

