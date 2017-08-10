How The Cardinals Rally Cat And The Guy Who Grabbed It Went Viral

It was the top trending hashtag on Twitter – #RallyCat. An adorable kitty cat snuck onto the field at Busch Stadium, right before Yadier Molina hit a game-winning grand slam on Wednesday night.

Almost as famous as the actual cat, is the guy who grabbed it. Lucas Hackmann is a member of the St. Louis Cardinals field crew. He had to run out to pick up the cat in centerfield.

But he paid for it dearly…

He talked about it on our sister station KMOX, Thursday morning:

The crazy thing is, Rally Cat might have been an inside job:

We're not going to say that #RallyCat was an inside job but…🐱 pic.twitter.com/Mk5GXRmTZi — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 10, 2017

We did a little digging into the Rally Cat wrangler and found out this isn’t the first ferocious feline he’s handled: