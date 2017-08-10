Back To School And Starting Kindergarten

It’s back to school time! I love seeing my friends and family post pics of their child/children on their first day of school. Sometimes it makes me sad because I see how fast they are growing up and then all of a sudden it hit me last night … I am going to be posting pics of Lu before I know it. That made me very teary eyed!

What made me even more teary eyed was seeing the pics of the kids going to kindergarten. I know that’s a hard day for parents. It symbolizes so much … for the parent and child. I know I shouldn’t be obsessing over it NOW since I have about 5 years before that time comes for Lu, but as you know, time flies. I feel like I have to start preparing myself now!

I have seen lots of posts on social media with helpful advice for Kindergarten kids and parents. Parents are reading books that prepare their child (and their self) for Kindergarten. Teachers are sending fun “night before Kindergarten” notes to the parents and kids.

I know I don’t understand what it’s like (for now), but I want to let all the parents of Kindergarten kids out there know that I am thinking of you and so are the other parents who have already been a part of Kindergarten initiation.

For those of you who have already been a part of the Kindergarten process, do you have any helpful advice for Kindergarten parents?