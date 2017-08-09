Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Viral Video: Top 10 Westerns Of All Time

August 9, 2017 2:10 AM
“Star Wars” tops a list of the “Top 10 Westerns of All Time”??!!

“Star Wars” tops a list of the best WESTERNS of all time, because the people who made the list believe it has more in common with a Western, including saloons, bar fights, gun duels, and a “frontier hero wild man” in Han Solo.

The list is obviously trying to be a little subversive, because #2 is a JAPANESE flick from 2007 called “Sukiyaki Western Django”.

But purists will be happy to know that the rest is filled with classics like “Once Upon a Time in the West”, “High Noon”, “Shane”, and “The Searchers”.

