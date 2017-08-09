Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The 50 Least Powerful People

August 9, 2017 3:09 AM
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

There’s a new list of “The 50 Least Powerful People”, and FORMER White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci is #1.

A new list of “The 50 LEAST Powerful People” is out, and not surprisingly the top spot went to Anthony Scaramucci who only lasted 10 days as the White House Director of Communications.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is #2, followed by James Comey, the former Director of the FBI. He’s third.

A few other notable people on the list include Tiger Woods at #5, Kendall Jenner at #6, conservative personality Tomi Lahren at #8, soccer player Hope Solo at #14, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer at #16.

