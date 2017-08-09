Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Please Don’t Shoot Bigfoot

August 9, 2017 2:50 AM
Filed Under: Bigfoot, Don't, Phillips & Company, please, shoot
(Photo by Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images)

The police in South Carolina have asked people NOT to shoot Bigfoot??!!

There was a BIGFOOT sighting in western North Carolina on Friday. And now, the police in Greenville, South Carolina have put out a message: If you spot Bigfoot, please don’t SHOOT HIM.

They wrote on their Facebook page, quote, “Do not shoot, as you’ll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume.” Or, even worse, you’d kill Bigfoot and we’d never get any answers.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live