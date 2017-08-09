Please Don’t Shoot Bigfoot

The police in South Carolina have asked people NOT to shoot Bigfoot??!!

There was a BIGFOOT sighting in western North Carolina on Friday. And now, the police in Greenville, South Carolina have put out a message: If you spot Bigfoot, please don’t SHOOT HIM.

They wrote on their Facebook page, quote, “Do not shoot, as you’ll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume.” Or, even worse, you’d kill Bigfoot and we’d never get any answers.

