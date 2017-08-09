Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: The Most Expensive House In America

August 9, 2017 3:00 AM
(Pinterest)

The “Beverly Hillbillies” mansion is now the MOST expensive house in America?

The most expensive home in America is now for sale for a cool $350 MILLION, and it’s the home of the Clampett family from “The Beverly Hillbillies”.

The 25,000-square-foot mansion is in L.A.’s Bel-Air neighborhood, and it was used for the EXTERIOR shots of the Clampett’s mansion.

It was built in 1933, and it sits on 10.3 acres. It’s got a ballroom, a wine cellar, a 40-car garage, a tennis court, a 75-foot pool, a pool house, a guest house, manicured gardens, and even a ‘formal salon”.

