Pet Stories

A new study just figured out the most and least pet-friendly cities in the country. The rankings are based on factors like vet costs, pet-friendly restaurants, pet-friendly rentals, animal protection laws, dog parks, walking trails, and weather.
The top 10 most pet friendly cities are:
Scottsdale
Phoenix
Tampa
San Diego
Orlando
Birmingham, Alabama
Austin, Texas
Cincinnati
Atlanta
Las Vegas
The 10 least pet friendly cities are:
Newark, New Jersey
Baltimore
Honolulu
New York City
Boston
Santa Ana, California
Buffalo, New York
Philadelphia
Anchorage, Alaska
Charlotte, North Carolina.
The results of a different survey reveal cats are by far the most popular pets for people who cheat. Well isn’t that nice? There’s a cheating website that polled its members to find out what kind of pets they have and here’s how it breaks down for six different types of pets:
*Cats. 26% of the members they polled said they own a cat.
*Rabbits, 17%.
*Snakes, lizards, and other reptiles, 15%.
*Rats, mice, and other rodents, 12%.
*Fish, 9%.
*Dogs, 7% . Another 14% said they either don’t have pets, or their pet wasn’t on the list.
Ummmm, completely off topic … I probably shouldn’t be surprised by the fact there’s a website designed specifically for cheaters, but I am.