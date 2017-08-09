NASA’s Interactive Solar Eclipse Map

Where will you be when the “Great American Eclipse” travels through the heartland of Missouri?

This will be the first Total Solar Eclipse in over 400 years in the St. Louis area and this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Check out NASA’s interactive map to see where you will be able to see it best from wherever you work, live or even want to travel to.

The eclipse will take place on Monday August 21, 2017. The partial phase will begin at in the late morning at 11:52am. Totality will last from 1:16-1:19pm. The eclipse will end at 2:44pm.

Don’t forget you can join us to watch it out at Jefferson Barracks, where we will be broadcasting LIVE during the entire total solar eclipse. Get all the event details HERE!