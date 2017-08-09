Cheetos To Open Restaurant

Cheetos is opening a new restaurant with nothing but food made with Cheetos??!!

Cheetos is opening a pop-up restaurant in New York City next Tuesday that ONLY serves food made with Cheetos. Some of the highlights are…

1. Grilled cheese filled with cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and Cheetos.

2. Mac and cheese made with white cheddar and a Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch Cheeto crust.

3. Tacos with chicken, veggies, and Flamin’ Hot Limon Cheetos on top.

4. Nachos that use Cheetos instead of tortilla chips.

5. And a CHEESECAKE with a Cheetos crust.

The restaurant will only be open for three days, but if it goes well, they’ll probably be doing it again. And they’ll also be releasing a recipe book if you want to make the stuff yourself.

