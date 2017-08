Watch a little league player knock one out of the park.

A 13-year-old little leaguer from Georgia named Jayce Blalock hit a 375-foot home run at a regional tournament over the weekend. That’s far enough to clear the fences in most Major League stadiums.

Even better, the timing of the shot was perfect because the announcer just said he doubted the kid could hit one into the trees, and then he hit it into the trees.