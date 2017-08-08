Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Taylor Swift Is Going on Trial

Jill Devine August 8, 2017 10:19 AM By Jill Devine
US singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California on February 28, 2016. / AFP / ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ (Photo credit should read ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is going on trial later this month.  If you don’t remember, a former radio DJ (such a jerk giving all of us radio DJ’s a bad name!) is suing her for defamation, after she claimed he grabbed her backside during a meet-and-greet back in 2013.

He lost his job, but Taylor insists it happened, and she’s filed a countersuit for sexual harassment.

The jury selection is happening now and naturally, the lawyers opposing Taylor are trying to keep her biggest fans from stacking the jury.  In an effort to expose their fandom, they have a questionnaire for prospective jurors.

It includes stuff like:

*Have you listened to Taylor Swift on the radio?

*Have you watched one of Taylor’s videos?

*Have you read a blog about her?

*Have you bought a Taylor Swift album?

*Have you “intentionally listened to Taylor through an online service”?

*Have you gone to one of her concerts?

Taylor was actually in the courtroom in Denver yesterday to witness the jury selection.  The trial will probably take a little over a week, and she is expected to take the witness stand.  If she wins her countersuit, she’ll donate the money to charity.

