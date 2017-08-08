Reasons You Are Always Tired

Here are a few possible reasons you’re always tired.

If you’re dragging today, it might be because one of these six reasons that are all backed by science…

1. You’re surrounded by negativity. Like friends who just complain about their lives all the time. Negativity is draining. Trying to stay positive boosts your energy levels.

2. Your sex life is non-existent. If you’re too exhausted at night, try the morning instead. The boost of energy you get can kick-start your day.

3. There’s not enough magnesium in your diet. When you don’t get enough, it can be harder to fall asleep and stay asleep.

A few foods you might want to double up on are nuts, seeds, beans, avocados, and leafy greens. And in general, too much processed food can also zap your energy.

4. You never work out. One recent study found that getting two-and-a-half hours of exercise a week can make you 65% less tired during the day.

5. You’re a ball of stress. Anxiety is the #1 cause of insomnia. And it’s a vicious cycle, because it’s even harder to deal with stress when you’re underslept.

6. Your bedroom is a wreck. Studies have found that the quality of your sleep can suffer when your bedroom’s a mess. So you might want to spend an hour or two on a deep clean. Or at least pick up your dirty clothes.

