A pineapple stuffed with ham and wrapped in bacon is the latest viral food craze.

The latest viral food craze is the SWINEAPPLE which is a pineapple stuffed with ham and wrapped in bacon.

If you want to make one, you core the pineapple, jam in a bunch of ham, wrap it in bacon, and stick it in the oven for about five hours. Will it taste good? We couldn’t possibly speculate.

Click Here to see more.