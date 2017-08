Megan Fox let her son wear a dress, and the Internet is at war over it??!!

Last week, Megan Fox posted a few pictures to her instagram account, and one was of her son, Noah, wearing a “Frozen”-themed dress.

And of course, people came out to attack Megan. But, what do you think?

Click Here to see more.

I by the way don’t really see the issue since here’s my son, Jackson, in a dress from a few year’s back.