PHOTO: Chris Brown Comments on Rihanna’s Photo

Rihanna recently dyed her hair a mermaid-y blue, but that’s not the biggest take away from her latest Instagram pics. As she posted pics from carnival in Barbados, fans noticed that her infamous ex Chris Brown commented on the photo. He posted two eye emojis.

Some fans were having none of it. One follower wrote, “PLs keep your negative energy away from Rihanna @ChrisBrownOfficial.” While another tried to get Drake’s attention by saying, “@champagnepapi so you just gonna let Breezy comment on your girl’s pic like it’s all good?”

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

