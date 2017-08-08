Nick Jonas To Perform For Cruise Passengers

By Robyn Collins

Multi-platinum, Grammy nominated Nick Jonas is doing something he has never done before. The pop singer is taking his show to the sea.

The singer will perform concerts aboard Carnival’s Victory and Liberty cruise ships on Sept. 21 and 22, reports USA Today.

The performances will be recorded while the ships are docked in Nassau, Bahamas as part of the Carnival LIVE Concert Series.

Only ticketed passengers are allowed to attend the event for an additional fee. Tickets are $75, or for $250 fans can purchase a VIP package, which includes front row seating and photo ops with the Jonas Brother.