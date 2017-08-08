Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Famous People Who Married A Relative

August 8, 2017 2:45 AM
Filed Under: Famous, married, People, Phillips & Company, relative
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

A list of famous people who married a relative includes…

Some celebrities have actually married a RELATIVE.

Albert Einstein, author H.G. Wells, Charles Darwin, and the outlaw Jesse James all married their FIRST COUSINS.

Edgar Allan Poe also married a first cousin. She was 13 at the time. Jerry Lee Lewis also married a 13-year-old relative. She was his first cousin once removed.

On the Presidential front, Thomas Jefferson married his third cousin, FDR was married to his fifth cousin once removed, and once Presidential hopeful John Kerry’s FIRST wife was a distant cousin.

And on the PBS show “Finding Your Roots”, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick discovered that they’re ninth cousins once removed.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live