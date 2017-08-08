A list of famous people who married a relative includes…

Some celebrities have actually married a RELATIVE.

Albert Einstein, author H.G. Wells, Charles Darwin, and the outlaw Jesse James all married their FIRST COUSINS.

Edgar Allan Poe also married a first cousin. She was 13 at the time. Jerry Lee Lewis also married a 13-year-old relative. She was his first cousin once removed.

On the Presidential front, Thomas Jefferson married his third cousin, FDR was married to his fifth cousin once removed, and once Presidential hopeful John Kerry’s FIRST wife was a distant cousin.

And on the PBS show “Finding Your Roots”, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick discovered that they’re ninth cousins once removed.

