Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Do You Plan Your Schedule Around Hangovers?

Jill Devine August 8, 2017 11:17 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: alcohol, Cure, Drinks, Hangover

Let’s be honest, is there really a hangover cure that works?!?!?!  Besides sleeping and salty, greasy food (and honestly those two things don’t completely cure it), I have yet to find a cure.

Apparently, I’m not alone in feeling this way and lots of people have changed their strategy for dealing with hangovers.

According to a new study out of the University of Bath in England, now people are handling their hangovers by just scheduling their next day around them.  They found that after a big night out, people expect to spend a decent portion of the next day with a headache, feeling annoyed and depressed and lonely.

Maybe if you know it’s coming and don’t let it ruin your plans for the next day because you intentionally don’t have any that really is the best way to beat a hangover.  Seems logical!

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live