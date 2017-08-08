Celebrity Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

A list of celebrity couples who SEEM to still be going strong includes…

In the wake of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announcing their divorce, here are the celebrity couples that are still going strong, at least for now…

1. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen: Married almost 4 years.

2. Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally: Married almost 14 years.

3. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka: Married almost 3 years, together for 13.

4. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: Married almost 5 years.

5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett: Married 20 years in December.

6. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell: Happily UN-married for 34 years.

7. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: Married 29 years.

8. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.: Married almost 15 years.

9. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: Married almost 5 years.

10. David and Victoria Beckham: Married 18 years.

