Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Bachelor in Paradise’s Evan Bass & Carly Waddell Are Expecting

August 7, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Bachelor in Paradise, Carly Waddell, Evan Bass

Bachelor in Paradise success story Evan Bass and Carly Waddell have confirmed they are expecting their first child. “SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!!” Waddell wrote on Instagram Sunday. “What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues February 2018!”

The couple, who met and became engaged during season three of Bachelor in Paradise, tied the knot at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on June 17. Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison officiated the wedding.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live