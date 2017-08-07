Bachelor in Paradise’s Evan Bass & Carly Waddell Are Expecting

Bachelor in Paradise success story Evan Bass and Carly Waddell have confirmed they are expecting their first child. “SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!!” Waddell wrote on Instagram Sunday. “What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues February 2018!”

The couple, who met and became engaged during season three of Bachelor in Paradise, tied the knot at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on June 17. Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison officiated the wedding.