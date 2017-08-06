Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

St. Louis Voices

Jill Devine August 6, 2017 7:00 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: PSA, Red White and Blue Tour, St. Louis Voices

This morning, Kime B joined me to talk about The Red, White and Blue Tour.  She is one of the co-founders and executive director of The Red, White and Blue Tour.

The Red, White and Blue Tour features the best that music has to offer, while remaining true to its ultimate mission – Raising awareness, support and solutions for housing Homeless Veterans and their Families through the power of music.

Albert St Clair and Air Force Veteran Technical Sgt Keisha Gwin also joined me in the studio to discuss their role with The Red, White and Blue Tour.

There are a couple of events coming up where you can learn more about The Red, White and Blue Tour and support this organization.

Donations can be made by clicking HERE.  Find them on Facebook at The Red, White and Blue Tour.

 

 

 

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live