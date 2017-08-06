St. Louis Voices

This morning, Kime B joined me to talk about The Red, White and Blue Tour. She is one of the co-founders and executive director of The Red, White and Blue Tour.

The Red, White and Blue Tour features the best that music has to offer, while remaining true to its ultimate mission – Raising awareness, support and solutions for housing Homeless Veterans and their Families through the power of music.

Albert St Clair and Air Force Veteran Technical Sgt Keisha Gwin also joined me in the studio to discuss their role with The Red, White and Blue Tour.

There are a couple of events coming up where you can learn more about The Red, White and Blue Tour and support this organization.

Donations can be made by clicking HERE. Find them on Facebook at The Red, White and Blue Tour.