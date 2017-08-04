What To Buy In August

Here’s what you really should BUY this month to save money.

If you’re looking to save some money this month, here’s a quick guide on what you should buy in August…

1. Buy back-to-school supplies. Back-to-school supplies usually hit the shelves in July, but sales will be better this month as the beginning of school approaches… And this weekend is a state sales tax holiday for Missouri on school supplies so even better!

2. Buy outdoor products. August is a good time to buy outdoor products like lawn mowers and patio furniture. Even if you won’t get much use out of them THIS summer, you’ll have them for next year.

3. Buy summer clothes. As stores try to clear out old inventory to make room for fall and winter clothes, you’ll be able to save some money on summer stuff and swimsuits.

Some things to skip are household items since Labor Day sales are just around the corner; and a new iPhone since Apple is likely going to announce its new iPhone 8 in September, so if you buy an iPhone NOW, it’ll be out of date in a month.

