A police officer gets hit by a drunk driver and STILL manages to make the stop.

A police officer in Fort Worth, Texas was checking on a car on the side of the interstate last month, when a drunk driver side-swiped his patrol car , plowed into the car that was stopped, flipped HIM over the hood, and into the middle of the next lane over.

But somehow he got his bearings, got UP, and held the drunk guy until backup arrived. And he only ended up with a hyper-extended foot and a fractured vertebra.