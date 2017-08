Check out the trailer for “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”.

NBC’s “Law & Order True Crime” is an upcoming true crime anthology series. “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” is the first in that series, and it’s a dramatization of the trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez who were convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents. It stars Edie Falco and Anthony Edwards.