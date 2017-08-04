J.K. Rowling returns to top the list of the “World’s Highest Paid Authors”.

It’s been almost a decade, but J.K. ROWLING has returned to the top of “Forbes'” list of the World’s Highest Paid Authors. She pulled in $95 MILLION over the past year.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. J.K. Rowling, $95 million.

2. James Patterson, $87 million.

3. Jeff Kinney, $21 million. (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”)

4. Dan Brown, $20 million. (“The Da Vinci Code”)

5. Stephen King, $15 million.

6. (tie) John Grisham and Nora Roberts, $14 million.

8. Paula Hawkins, $13 million. (“The Girl on the Train”)

9. E.L. James, $11.5 million. (“50 Shades of Grey”)

10. (tie) Danielle Steele and Rick Riordan, $11 million. (Rick wrote the “Percy Jackson” books.)

