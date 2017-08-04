The Songs Couples Don’t Want Played At Their Wedding

The top songs couples DON’T want played at their wedding are…

A website recently talked to a bunch of wedding DJs, and came up with the top ten songs people HATE to hear at weddings. Here are the ten songs that couples specifically tell wedding DJs not to play…

1. “The Chicken Dance”.

2. “The Cha-Cha Slide” by DJ Casper.

3. “The Macarena” by Los Del Rio.

4. “The Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid.

5. “YMCA” by The Village People.

6. “The Electric Slide” by Marcia Griffiths.

7. “The Hokey Pokey”.

8. “Wobble” by V.I.C.

9. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams. Maybe because we’ve all heard it 7 BILLION times in the last four years.

10. “Shout” by the Isley Brothers.

