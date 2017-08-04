Here are the best COUNTRY love songs of all time.

Billboard put together a list of the “50 Best Country Love Songs”, which is a tall order for any kind of music, but especially country.

And the top ten has some obvious choices, but some surprises too…

1. “I Will Always Love You”, Dolly Parton.

2. “Ring of Fire”, Johnny Cash.

3. “I Swear”, John Michael Montgomery.

(You thought it was just an R&B jam by All-4-One didn’t you? Same song, but Montgomery was first.)

4. “Bless the Broken Road”, Rascal Flatts.

5. “You and I”, Crystal Gayle and Eddie Rabbitt.

6. “I’ll Still Be Loving You”, Restless Heart.

7. “Forever and Ever, Amen”, Randy Travis.

8. “You’re Still The One”, Shania Twain.

9. “Remember When”, Alan Jackson.

10. “You Decorated My Life”, Kenny Rogers.

Click Here to see more.