Pet-A-Palooza Schedule of Events

Event Hours: 11a – 4p
Pet Supplies Plus Main Arena Schedule:
11:00a: McCauley Animal Clinic Vet Q’s & Pet A’s
11:15a: Duck Herding Demonstration
11:45a: TBD
12:30p: Duck Herding Demonstration
1:15p: McCauley Animal Clinic Vet Q’s & Pet A’s
2:00p: Canine Performance by the Purina Incredible Dog Team
2:30p: Pet Contest
Fitness with Fido (Dog Yoga) Demonstration Located in the Pooch Playdate Area
12:30p – 12:45p
1:15p – 1:30p
2p – 2:15p
The Pro Plan Performance Team Dog Show Located at the Incredible Dog Arena
11a
1p
3p