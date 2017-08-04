Pet-A-Palooza Schedule of Events

Event Hours: 11a – 4p

Pet Supplies Plus Main Arena Schedule:

11:00a: McCauley Animal Clinic Vet Q’s & Pet A’s

11:15a: Duck Herding Demonstration

11:45a: TBD

12:30p: Duck Herding Demonstration

1:15p: McCauley Animal Clinic Vet Q’s & Pet A’s

2:00p: Canine Performance by the Purina Incredible Dog Team

2:30p: Pet Contest

Fitness with Fido (Dog Yoga) Demonstration Located in the Pooch Playdate Area

12:30p – 12:45p

1:15p – 1:30p

2p – 2:15p

The Pro Plan Performance Team Dog Show Located at the Incredible Dog Arena

11a

1p

3p