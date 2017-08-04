Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Pet-A-Palooza Schedule of Events

August 4, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Pet-A-Palooza 2017

Event Hours:  11a – 4p

Pet Supplies Plus Main Arena Schedule:
11:00a: McCauley Animal Clinic Vet Q’s & Pet A’s
11:15a: Duck Herding Demonstration
11:45a: TBD
12:30p: Duck Herding Demonstration
1:15p: McCauley Animal Clinic Vet Q’s & Pet A’s
2:00p: Canine Performance by the Purina Incredible Dog Team
2:30p: Pet Contest

Fitness with Fido (Dog Yoga) Demonstration Located in the Pooch Playdate Area
12:30p – 12:45p
1:15p – 1:30p
2p – 2:15p

The Pro Plan Performance Team Dog Show Located at the Incredible Dog Arena
11a
1p
3p

