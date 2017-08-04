Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Pet-A-Palooza Frequently Asked Questions

August 4, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Pet-A-Palooza 2017

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?
The event is free to attend and free to park!

CAN I BRING MY PET?
Pets are allowed to accompany you and your family at the event. The only pets that will be allowed on-site are those that are healthy, properly vaccinated, and non-aggressive. All animals must be leashed at ALL times.

HOW DO I GET THERE?
The event will take place at the Purina Event Center at Purina Farms. Purina Farms is located in Gray Summit, just 10 minutes from Six Flags. Use the map below for directions.

PLEASE NOTE: This event may be recorded. By entering these premises or attending this event you consent to being photographed, audio recorded and/or video recorded and you release CBS Radio Inc., its affiliated entities and their officers and employees, and each and all persons involved from any liability connected with the taking, recording, digitizing or publication of interviews, performances, photographs, computer images or sound and/or video recordings. CBS Radio Inc., its affiliated entities and their licensees may make unlimited use of all or any portion of such photographs and recordings, worldwide, in any medium, in any manner, for any purpose, without compensation to you. You are also waiving any right of privacy or publicity that you may have.

