Justin Timberlake’s Hits Get the Lullaby Treatment

August 4, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: parenting, Justin Timberlake, lullaby, Rockabye Baby
(YouTube.com)

Want to ensure your baby doesn’t a cry you a river at bedtime? We’ve got a solution for you: a whole album of lullaby versions of Justin Timberlake songs.

Rockabye Baby!’s Lullaby Renditions of Justin Timberlake includes soothing instrumentals of “Cry Me a River,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” It also includes the ‘N Sync tune, “Bye Bye Bye.”

The album will be released on August 18, but you can pre-order it now.

Here’s the Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Justin Timberlake track list:

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
“Mirrors”
“Rock Your Body”
“Suit & Tie”
“Bye Bye Bye”
“Senorita”
“What Goes Around…/…Comes Around”
“My Love”
“SexyBack”
“Drink You Away”
“Not a Bad Thing”
“Cry Me a River”

Click here to listen to samples of all the songs. 

