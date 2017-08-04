Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Beloved Disney Princess Movies Return to AMC Theatres

August 4, 2017 11:21 AM
Yes — you read that headline right. Grab your sisters and gal pals, and get to the nearest AMC movie theatre, stat! Because Disney’s “Dream Big, Princess” marathon starts THIS WEEKEND.

Fans will be able to relive their childhood and watch five of their favorite Disney films at local movie theaters. The marathon will run from September 8 through October 13.

HERE’S THE LINEUP:

  • Beauty and the Beast (animated) — Sept. 15
  • Mulan — Sept. 22
  • Tangled — Sept. 29
  • Princess and the Frog — Oct. 6
  • Brave — Oct. 13

Just a day after Disney announced its princess movie marathon, it added another fan favorite to the re-release repertoire.

Beginning today (Friday), fans can head to a participating AMC theatre to watch The Lion King on the big screen!

More than 300 AMC theatres across the country are participating. Each movie will run for one week, with 14 showtimes per week, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day.

And good news: Disney is giving fans a heads up and allowing moviegoers to buy advance tickets, starting today (Friday)! CLICK HERE for more information.

