Adoption Agencies On-Site At Pet-A-Palooza 2017

4 Paws 4 Rescue is an all foster home rescue. We are dedicated to saving animals that are in need, whether they are from high kill shelters, strays, abandoned animals, or owner surrenders. We strive to find suitable permanent homes for our animals and to help eliminate animal overpopulation through spay and neuter programs. We also provide education to pet owners for each animal we place in new and loving homes.

All About Paws Rescue is a 501c3 group of volunteer animal lovers whose mission is to rescue, provide sanctuary, and ultimately re-home abandoned, stray and neglected companion animals. All animals in our care are spayed or neutered and receive necessary medical attention. The All About Paws foster home system provides a safe haven for the animals until they can be placed in carefully screened forever homes.

All Paws Rescue, Inc. is an all-volunteer non-profit animal rescue organization based in St. Charles County, Missouri. Our mission is to rescue homeless, abused and neglected dogs and cats, provide any necessary medical care or behavioral help they need, and then place them into loving permanent homes. All Paws is made up entirely of foster homes, which allows us to better evaluate each animal and place them in homes that are well-suited to their needs and the needs of their future owners. All animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, heartworm tested (dogs) or FIV/FeLV tested (cats), and microchipped before being placed for adoption. In addition to our adoption program, All Paws also offers multiple services to our community, including low-cost spay/neuter services and placement assistance for owners needing to re-home their pets.

The Animal Protective Association of Missouri is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing people and pets together, advancing humane education, and creating programs beneficial to the human/animal bond. In addition to providing shelter and care for over 3,000 animals each year, the APA offers pet adoption and humane education services to the community.

Central Aussie Rescue & Support is based out of St. Louis, Missouri and has grown strong bases in Columbia, Mo, Kansas City, Mo and Eastern Iowa. We are not just about the pure breeds, but take mixes as well. Young dogs and seniors dogs….we love them all. Those with medical needs have a special place in our hearts and we try to help as many Aussies in the most dire need first.

CHAMP Assistance Dogs trains highly skilled service dogs and places them for free. Our Therapy Dog and Community Education Programs stem from there. It is the mission of CHAMP Assistance Dog to improve and enhance life skills and promote companionship through the placement of specially selected service dogs with qualified individuals, and further, to always celebrate the mystery and joy inherent in the canine/human bond. Our Vision: Both partners, dog and human, will have a better life because of the other.

Even Chance St. Louis strives to counteract misinformation about pit bulls with factual education, communication, and resources for the public, pit bull owners, and potential adopters. We rescue temperamentally sound dogs from local shelters, including dogs with medical needs and dogs rescued from organized fighting rings or other inhumane situations. We provide foster care for our rescued dogs until they are placed in safe and loving forever homes.

Everything Greyt is a 501c3 non-profit who places retired racing greyhounds in adoptive homes once their racing careers are over.

Five Acres’ mission is to end pet homelessness, promote responsible pet ownership, and advocate for animal welfare. Five Acres Animal Shelter is the only no-kill animal shelter in St. Charles County, Missouri. We do NOT euthanize our animals to make room for new ones – the dogs and cats in our care stay as long as needed until they find their forever home. We only humanely euthanize when a situation arises that an animal can no longer live a high quality of life, according to our vet based on the animal’s medical state or in the rare case of extreme aggression.

Franklin County Humane Society is an an open admission shelter, taking in all strays and unwanted dogs and cats from the Franklin County and surrounding counties. We receive funding solely from the kindness of individual donations. We also offer several options for low cost spaying and neutering. Our goal is to prevent unwanted litters, find homes for as many unwanted pets as possible and to educate the public on proper care for their pets. We want the dogs and cats under our care to be as happy as possible.

Gateway Pet Guardians is a 501(c)3 nonprofit animal shelter whose passionate and dedicated staff and volunteers care for animals on the streets of East St. Louis, Illinois and surrounding areas. Our mission is to end homelessness for animals in the Metro East through rescue, rehabilitation, adoption, community outreach and education.

Mutts n Stuff is a non-profit, pit bull rescue organization located in the St. Louis area. Our primary mission is to identify temperamentally sound pit bulls in local shelters, relocate them to loving foster homes where they receive training, and ultimately place them in responsible forever homes. We also work to rebuild and preserve a positive public image for the American pit bull terrier and pit bull mixes by providing accurate educational materials and information.

Open Door Animal Sanctuary has been on the front lines fighting for homeless animals since 1975. Our MISSION, to provide homeless cats and dogs with the highest quality of life and a second chance to find a forever family, has been constant in the last 40 years.

Partners For Pets is a licensed, 501(c)3, no-kill animal rescue located in Troy, IL. Partners for Pets regularly visits animal control facilities and rescues animals that have used up their time, need medical care, and/or are too fragile for shelter life. Partners for Pets provides care to each animal prior to adoption. This includes, depending on their age: booster shots, deworming, heartworm check & monthly preventative, rabies shot, spay/neuter, grooming, flea/tick prevention, and other necessary care. Veterinary care is provided at reduced cost through Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital and St. Louis Veterinary Center. A big “Thank You” to Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital and St. Louis Veterinary Center for all of their excellent work. About 5% of the animals are kept in foster care until adopted while the other 95% are kept in a shelter environment until they are adopted.

Pet Rescue Network is not for profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to positively impacting the lives of animals in need in the St. Louis and surrounding communities. Our mission is to find permanent, loving, and responsible homes for these pets, who have been referred by shelters, veterinarians, other animal welfare groups, and individuals. Animals reside in loving foster homes until permanent families are found. To make a positive impact for these animals, Pet Rescue Network strives to match committed families who are able to provide safe, loving, and forever homes with these wonderful yet otherwise forgotten pets.

Second Chance Sheltie Rescue is a 501c3 all-volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and placement of abandoned and unwanted purebred Shetland Sheepdogs, located in St. Louis, MO.

At Serendipity German Shepherd Dog Rescue, our mission is to find loving permanent homes for abandoned and surrendered German Shepherd Dogs in Missouri and surrounding areas. Our organization is made up entirely of volunteers; there are no paid positions. We are a 501(c)3 registered charity and donations to Serendipity directly benefit dogs in our adoption program. Serendipity provides each of our rescued dogs all necessary veterinary and preventative care, socialization and training, if needed, to bring each dog to their best possible physical, behavioral and mental condition to prepare them for adoption.

St. Louis English Bulldog Rescue, Inc. is an organization that is an all-volunteer group of bulldog lovers whose mission is to re-home bulldogs, which are surrendered by their owners or find themselves otherwise without homes, landing in animal shelters or wandering the streets as strays. Volunteers provide foster care, veterinary care and rehabilitation for these needy dogs, ultimately finding them forever homes.

The St. Louis Senior Dog Project is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the state of Missouri. We are an all-volunteer organization that rescues dogs of all ages, but especially dogs 5 years of age and older, and we promote the adoption of older dogs.

Stray Rescue’s mission is to lead the way towards making St. Louis a compassionate city where every companion animal knows health, comfort, and affection, and no stray is euthanized merely because he or she has been abandoned, abused, or neglected. As part of our mission, Stray Rescue is out on the streets daily taking a progressive, proactive approach to establishing a permanent resolution to the stray companion animal problem through dedicated rescue efforts, sheltering, community outreach programs, education, collaborations, and the encouragement of responsible pet guardianship.