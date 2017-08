Watch an airport worker get struck by lightning.

A 21-year-old airport worker was on the tarmac at Southwest Florida Airport in Fort Myers last month when he got struck by LIGHTNING. It hit the tail of a plane he was standing next to, so he got struck too.

The footage is from pretty far away, but you can see him get hit and fall backward. Luckily he survived, but did end up with severe burns to his hands, feet, and chest. He just left the hospital on Tuesday, almost two weeks after it happened.