The Best Stephen King Movies

With “The Dark Tower” hitting theaters tomorrow, and the new “It” coming in a month, “Rolling Stone” ranked every Stephen King movie.

“Rolling Stone” ranked every Stephen King movie adaptation from BEST to WORST, and here’s the Top 10…

1. “Carrie”, 1976.

2. “Misery”, 1990.

3. “The Dead Zone”, 1983.

4. “Stand By Me”, 1986.

5. “The Shining”, 1980.

6. “The Shawshank Redemption”, 1994.

7. “Children of the Corn”, 1984.

8. “Christine”, 1983.

9. “The Mist”, 2007.

10. “Creepshow”, 1982.

Coming in at #30 is the vampire flick “The Night Flier” (1997) . . . followed by “The Mangler” (1995), “Dreamcatcher” (2003), “1408” (2007), and “Maximum Overdrive” (1986).

