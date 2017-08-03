Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best Stephen King Movies

August 3, 2017 3:04 AM
Filed Under: best, Movies, Phillips & Company, Stephen King
(Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images)

With “The Dark Tower” hitting theaters tomorrow, and the new “It” coming in a month, “Rolling Stone” ranked every Stephen King movie.

“Rolling Stone” ranked every Stephen King movie adaptation from BEST to WORST, and here’s the Top 10…

1. “Carrie”, 1976.

2. “Misery”, 1990.

3. “The Dead Zone”, 1983.

4. “Stand By Me”, 1986.

5. “The Shining”, 1980.

6. “The Shawshank Redemption”, 1994.

7. “Children of the Corn”, 1984.

8. “Christine”, 1983.

9. “The Mist”, 2007.

10. “Creepshow”, 1982.

Coming in at #30 is the vampire flick “The Night Flier” (1997) . . . followed by “The Mangler” (1995), “Dreamcatcher” (2003), “1408” (2007), and “Maximum Overdrive” (1986).
Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live